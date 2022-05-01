Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 67,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,582. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

