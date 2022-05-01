Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $237,815.86

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $237,815.86 and approximately $30,276.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.54 or 0.07276612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

