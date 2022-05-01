Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagen worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,052 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,122. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

