Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 314,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $325,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

