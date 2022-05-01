Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,815 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 16.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $42,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.76. 7,659,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

