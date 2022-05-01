ScPrime Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ScPrime has a total market cap of $21.64 million and approximately $14,099.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,155,392 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

