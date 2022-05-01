Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Raised to €69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($73.12) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCOTF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

