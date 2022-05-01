Scotiabank Trims Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Target Price to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.38.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE TSU opened at C$30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.09. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.