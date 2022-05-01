Scotiabank Trims Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Target Price to C$0.65

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE BSX opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$197.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.29 and a quick ratio of 13.10.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,713,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,917,848.33.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.