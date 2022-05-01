Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 54.6% in April

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SRCRF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.