Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 54.6% in April

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SRCRF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.