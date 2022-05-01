Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SU opened at €137.70 ($148.06) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.09). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.01.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

