SCEP Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083,333 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 40.7% of SCEP Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $67,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

BEKE traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,749,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,747. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of -1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

