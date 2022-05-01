Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SARTF shares. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$333.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.66. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $329.00 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

