Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 63.7% in April

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SMM opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,734 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 326,482 shares of company stock worth $2,547,243 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

