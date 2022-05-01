Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SACH opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. Research analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

