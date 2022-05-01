Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $8,234.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,325.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.66 or 0.07331090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00257175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00732837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.00556585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00071140 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00319508 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,733,957 coins and its circulating supply is 37,616,645 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

