RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,758.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $88.91 million and approximately $22,758.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,925.74 or 0.99682040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

