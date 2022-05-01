Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of RMT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.33. 55,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
