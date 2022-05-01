Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after buying an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

