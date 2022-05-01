Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $101.03. 961,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

