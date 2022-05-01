Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$3.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

