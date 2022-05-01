Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$3.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.