Roth Capital Raises HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $38.75

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $27.31 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,727,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

