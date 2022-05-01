Roth Capital Begins Coverage on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AGS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 701,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

