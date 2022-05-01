Roth Capital Begins Coverage on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
AGS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 701,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
