Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ross Stores by 38.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,214,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,236,000 after buying an additional 336,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. 2,696,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

