Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $14,977,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Roku by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

