Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

RAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Rite Aid stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

