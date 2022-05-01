RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.89.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.46. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$20.48 and a twelve month high of C$26.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

