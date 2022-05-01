RigoBlock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $247.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $302,674.09 and approximately $247.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.73 or 0.07282059 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

