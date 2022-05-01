Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.
RBBN stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.
In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
