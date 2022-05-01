RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

