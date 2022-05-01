Revolution Populi Price Down 14.3% This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $31.31 million and $83,061.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00101743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

