Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Shares of RWT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.68%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
