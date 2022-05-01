Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut Redfin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redfin from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

RDFN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

