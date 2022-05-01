Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,284 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cigna by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 97,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.