Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.