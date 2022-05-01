Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $49,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 17,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $236.53 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

