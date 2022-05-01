Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,970 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $62,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $241.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

