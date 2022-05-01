Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $60,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

