Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

DAL opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

