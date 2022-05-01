Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $25,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

CMI opened at $189.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.42 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.