Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 83,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $47,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

