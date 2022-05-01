Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.62 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 494.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

