Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.86% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $66.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

