Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,435 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $54,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.85.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

