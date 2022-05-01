Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.22.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

