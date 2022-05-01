Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,832 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.