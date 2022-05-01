Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 120,516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.