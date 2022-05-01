Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $83.16.

