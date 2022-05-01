Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops One Day Volume of $13,157.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $580,991.51 and $13,157.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.34 or 0.07318796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00257770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00742676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00565649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00322994 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,341,231 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.