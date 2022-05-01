Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $144.15 million and $1.27 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.60 or 0.00030509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00100709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,428,563 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

